Bandits kill husband, abduct pregnant wife, baby, relatives in Kaduna

About 50 bandits invaded Jere town along Abuja/Kaduna expressway and killed a husband, and abducted his pregnant wife and three members of the family.

This was disclosed by a resident, Hamza Jere, in an interview with newsmen on Saturday.

According to him, the hoodlums stormed the community on Friday night on motorcycles and moved from house to house.

Jere noted that “it seems that the bandits had a mindset of who they wanted to abduct. They targeted the home of a former Commissioner, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Jere who was out of town at the time of the attack.”

According to him, the bandits attacked the home of a newly-wedded couple, adding that while the husband was trying to resist the kidnapping of his wife they killed him.

He added that: “They abducted his wife, a baby girl, his younger sister and his wife’s sister.”





As at the time of filing the report, it was gathered that tension is brewing in the community as youths were said to be expressing their anger over the failure of the security agencies to arrive the scene in time.

Adamu Jere, one of the youth in the area disclosed to newsmen that despite the presence of combined security operatives comprising of soldiers and police in the area, the bandits operated for three hours.

“We made several calls to the various security agencies on ground and they all ignored us. This is the second major attack on our community in the last three months and we feel that the security agents stationed here are of no use to us,” Adamu said.

The police and the state government are yet to issue a statement at the time of filing the report.