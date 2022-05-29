Bandits kill groom, abduct wife, four family members in Kaduna

ABOUT 50 bandits on Friday night reportedly invaded Jere town along Abuja /Kaduna expressway killing a groom, abducting his pregnant wife and four members of a family.

This was disclosed to Tribune Online by a resident, Hamza Jere on Saturday.

According to him, the hoodlums stormed the community on motorcycles and started moving from house to house.

Jere noted that ‘it seems that the bandits had a mindset of whom they wanted to abduct. They targeted the home of a former commissioner, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Jere, who was out of town at the time of the attack.

“They abducted his wife, a baby girl, his younger sister and his wife’s sister,” Jere revealed.

According to him, the bandits attacked the home of the newly wedded couple, stating that while the groom was trying to resist the attempt to kidnap his wife, they killed him.





At the time of filing the report, it was gathered that tension was brewing in the community as youths were said to be expressing their anger over the failure of the security agencies to arrive at the scene on time.

Adamu Jere, an angry youth, disclosed to newsmen that despite the presence of security operatives comprising of soldiers and police in the area, the bandits operated for three hours.

“We made several calls to the various security agencies around the area and they all ignored us. This is the second major attack on our community in the last three months and we feel that the security agents stationed here are of no use to us,” he said.

The police and the state government were yet to issue a statement at the time of filing the report.