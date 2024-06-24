Suspected bandits have killed the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Professor Yusuf Saidu.

The deceased, who was a Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, was attacked and shot dead on his way to Kaduna from Sokoto State.

The University, in a post on its official Facebook page, confirmed the demise of Prof Saidu.

The statement reads: “Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun

“The death has occurred of Prof. Yusuf Saidu the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research Innovation and Development Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto

“He was attacked and killed by Bandits on his to Kaduna from Sokoto state.

“A man of integrity, religion, dedication and courage.

“May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sin but this is a painful loss to all members of the University community and the Academia at large.”

