Bandits kill catholic priest in Kaduna

The Catholic church was thrown into mourning following the murder of Rev father Vitus Borogo by bandits in his farm in Durumi, Kujama local government area of Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by the Chancellor, Reverend Father Christian Okewu Emmanuel, noted that the deceased who was 50 years of age was killed on Saturday evening when bandits raided his farm.

The statement said until his death, Borogo was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic as well as the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

The statement also disclosed that “Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

“Details of his Funeral arrangement will be announced as soon possible, the statement added.

“Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother,” the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…





Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…