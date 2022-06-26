Bandits kill catholic priest in Kaduna

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
 The Catholic church was thrown into mourning following the murder of Rev father Vitus Borogo by bandits in his farm in Durumi, Kujama local government area of Kaduna State. 

In a statement signed by the Chancellor, Reverend Father Christian Okewu Emmanuel, noted that the deceased who was 50 years of age  was killed on Saturday evening when bandits raided his farm. 

The statement said until his death, Borogo was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic as well as the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.   

The statement also disclosed that “Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers. 

“Details of his Funeral arrangement will be announced as soon possible, the statement added.

“Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother,” the statement concluded.

