Armed bandits in large numbers have ambushed and killed four policemen along Gusau – Bungudu road area in Zamfara state.

A resident of Bungudu town, Mallam Umar, disclosed to the Nigerian tribune that four of the policemen were killed during the incident.



“Bandits in their large number killed four police in Bungudu yesterday night; they ambushed the police along Gusau Bungudu Road close to Nabature company, they also catered away many cattle at Tagero village under Furfuri district of Bungudu area”.

It was gathered that the police were said to have mounted a checkpoint along Bungudu-Gusau Road when the armed bandits ambushed and opened fire on them.

When contacted on the phone, the spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack. However, ASP Yazid could not confirm if any policemen were killed during the incident, saying he would provide more details later in the state.

The policemen were serving under Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara when they were attacked on Monday night in the state.