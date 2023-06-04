Bandits have killed no fewer than 37, while several others were injured when they attacked three communities in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state on Saturday evening.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the three villages were Raka, Raka Dutse, and Filin Gawa communities.

This was disclosed by the immediate past chairman of the local government area, Bashar Kalenjeni in an interview on Sunday.

He said 18 persons were killed at Raka, while 17 were killed at Filin Gawa, and two persons killed at Raka Dutse.

“We wanted to bury them in the night, but the bandits came back and dispersed us. We could not bury the deceased as of this morning (Sunday).

Kalenjeni remarked that the offence of these communities was their refusal to pay levies imposed on their communities.

“The bandits imposed levies on their communities which was meant to take charge with immediate effect, and also dictating to residents on what to and not to do.

“But the villagers refused to succumb and because of that, they attacked them, killing 37 persons while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Gwadabawa.

“There are others who are still unaccounted for, he disclosed.

“Right now, we are waiting for security operatives to lead us to the villages in order to bury the dead ones.”

However, the spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was not aware of any attacks.