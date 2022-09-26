Bandits kill 3, kidnapped 22 in Kaduna in Birnin Gwari ― BEPU 

The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) has said bandits have continued to attack locals, particularly farmers in different communities in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai on Monday.

The statement noted that “on Saturday 24th September 2022 around 7:30 pm, the armed bandits invaded Hayin Gada of Damari Community in Kazage Ward, killed 2 locals (namely; Sanusi Zubairu and Kabiru Zubairu) and kidnapped 12 persons. The bandits also loot shops in the same community during the attack.

“On same Saturday, another group of armed bandits killed 1 and kidnapped 6 persons at FARM CENTER locating around Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna Road. The bandits also kidnapped 4 others at Dajin JANGALI and seized 3 motorcycles (Bajaj Model) from farmers at the Kamfanin Doka area.

BEPU observes with serious concern the way the armed bandits continue to invade various communities and loot goods at shops unchallenged.

“The Union will never relent in its continuous call on relevant authorities to intensify effort towards combating terrorist activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA, especially at this early crop harvesting period.