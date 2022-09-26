Bandits kill 3, kidnapped 22 in Kaduna in Birnin Gwari ― BEPU 

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu -Kaduna 
Bandits Kaduna Birnin Gwari BEPU ,We paid bandits N400m to allow us farm in Birnin Gwari ― Community leader, Bandits kidnap medical director, Police kill four bandits, Bandits kidnap 2 wives, Bandits kill husband, Bandits kill Miyetti Allah chairman, Bandits attack Kaduna/Abuja highway, Armed bandits strike, kill 4, injure others in Ibadan, Kaduna-Zaria highway, Boko Haram, Bandits kill police inspector
The Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) has said bandits have continued to attack locals, particularly farmers in different communities in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai on Monday.
The statement noted that “on Saturday 24th September 2022 around 7:30 pm, the armed bandits invaded Hayin Gada of Damari Community in Kazage Ward, killed 2 locals (namely; Sanusi Zubairu and Kabiru Zubairu) and kidnapped 12 persons. The bandits also loot shops in the same community during the attack.
“On same Saturday, another group of armed bandits killed  1 and kidnapped 6 persons at FARM CENTER locating around Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna Road. The bandits also kidnapped 4 others at Dajin JANGALI and seized 3 motorcycles (Bajaj Model) from farmers at the Kamfanin Doka area.
BEPU observes with serious concern the way the armed bandits continue to invade various communities and loot goods at shops unchallenged.
“The Union will never relent in its continuous call on relevant authorities to intensify effort towards combating terrorist activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA, especially at this early crop harvesting period.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

Humanitarian Crisis: FAO assistant DG visits Nigeria, meets senior govt officials

Latest News

ASUU strike: FG directs VCs to reopen varsities, resume academic activities

Latest News

Ondo Lawmaker donates laptops, writing materials to students

Latest News

Biotechnology: Key to attaining food, nutrition security in Nigeria ― NABDA

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More