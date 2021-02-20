Bandits kill 3 as irate youths lynched accomplice in Kaduna

Security agencies are investigating the alleged collaboration of some locals with bandits during recent attacks in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State which led to the death of people.

A statement by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday said the sequence of reported attacks began in Ungwan Sha’awa 1 where armed bandits killed one Ubangida Dogo in his home.

According to the report, his son, Jude Ubangida was injured by the bandits and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

As the bandits withdrew from the village, they also attacked Ungwan Galadima in the same locality and killed one Bulus Gwamna.

In Ungwan Gamu along the same trail, one Daniel Danlami was similarly killed by the marauding bandits.

“Preliminary investigations thereafter suggested that the bandits conducted these attacks with the aid of some local youths.

As security agencies probed this further, one such suspect known simply as “Doctor”, from Kujeni village, was swiftly attacked and killed by the youths of Maro in revenge.

Just before his death, he confessed his involvement in the attack, and named a certain Fidelis Ali, also from Maro, as another accomplice of the bandits. Ali has since been arrested and taken into custody by the Police.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports of the killings and sent his sincere condolences to the families of the slain while praying for the repose of their souls.

Going further, the Governor expressed deep concern over the alleged involvement of local youths, and more so, the lynching of one of the suspects.

The Governor appealed to citizens to allow investigations to proceed and not usurp the process, reminding them that jungle justice is a grievous form of self-help and remains a crime.

“Security agencies have thus been directed to identify the perpetrators of the lynching for prosecution.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incidents are in progress.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Bandits kill 3 Bandits kill 3

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Bandits kill 3 Bandits kill 3

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE