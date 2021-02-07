Bandits kill 19 in Kaduna

Bandits stormed Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and Kujeni village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 19 persons.

The bandits were reported to have left several others with bullet wounds as well as setting several houses and a church ablaze.

The death records showed 14 killed in Birnin Gwari, while five in Kajuru LGAs respectively.

According to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, “On a sad note, the Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 19 citizens in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The citizens were killed by armed bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and Kujeni village in Kajuru, where several others were left with bullet wounds. Both attacks occurred on Saturday.

“Some shops were also looted with valuable items carted away.

“Some of the injured have been moved to a neighbouring state closer to Kutemeshi for urgent medical attention, while others are in transit to an orthopaedic hospital in Kaduna.

“So far, only the 14 corpses have been recovered from Kutemeshi. The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on any emerging developments.

“In Kujeni village of Kajuru LGA, the attackers burnt several houses, storehouses with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials and a Church.

“Those injured include Bulus Sambayi and Godwin Yakubu.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who has been monitoring the security situation at the locations since Saturday morning, expressed sadness over the attacks.

“The Governor who condoled families that lost their loved ones offered prayers for the repose of their souls and a speedy recovery for the injured.

“He further directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.

“The government and security agencies are following up on a reported attack on Sunday morning around Kikwari village of Kajuru LGA, and will also provide an update as soon as feedback is received.”

