Bandits kill 15 farmers, three others, abduct APC chairman in Katsina 

At least 15 farmers were killed in Yargamji village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina when bandits attacked the village on Monday.

Residents in the area disclosed that the bandits who stormed the village around 10 am attacked the farmers on their farmlands and killed them.

According to sources, they killed 15 farmers before stealing an undisclosed number of cattle and food.

In another attack, the bandits killed three people when they attacked DanAlhaji, Kandawa and Tsungunni villages.

It was gathered that those killed include a 12-year-old boy, while the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Matazu Local Government Area of the State, Yusha’u Dissi, was abducted alongside a woman.

Reacting on the attacks, the Katsina Police Command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the attacks.

He said the bandits, numbering over 200 riding on motorcycles attacked the villages. Gambo also confirmed the killing of 15 people by the bandits.

