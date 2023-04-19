The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has disclosed that bandits have killed 1,480 as well as kidnapped 4,973 persons in the last 15 months across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He made this known while presenting the first quarterly report of 2023 and the entire 2022 security situation for Kaduna State at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House council’s chamber, Kaduna on Wednesday.

Aruwan noted that the victims were killed and others kidnapped as a result of banditry, terrorism, violent attacks, reprisals and communal clashes.

He said in 2022 alone, a total of 1,052 persons were killed while 4,227 persons were kidnapped across the three senatorial zones.

“Between January to December 2022, 641 deaths were recorded in Kaduna central senatorial zone, while 349 deaths were recorded in Southern Kaduna senatorial zone and 62 deaths in the Northern senatorial zone bringing the total to ,1052 deaths as a result of banditry and other attacks.

The commissioner asserted that in the first quarter of 2023 ,”214 persons were killed between January and March 2023, in attacks by bandits/terrorists, communal clashes, violent attacks, and reprisals.

For instance he said within the period under review,”In Kaduna Central Senatorial District, 115 deaths were recorded, while, 61 deaths were recorded in Southern Kaduna Senatorial District and 38 deaths in the Northern Senatorial District.

The pattern of attacks, according to him,was reprisals, and deadly communal and inter-ethnic clashes.

Similarly, on kidnapping in 2023, he said, “A total of 746 people were kidnapped in the first quarter, with Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounting for 492 deaths, Southern Kaduna Senatorial District recorded 221 kidnapped persons, and the Northern Senatorial District recorded 33 kidnapped persons.

On cases of rape during the period under review, the Commissioner noted that, “Twelve (12) persons were reported to have been raped by bandits across the State from January to March 2023.

“Ten (10) of these were minors. There are certainly many more unreported cases of rape by armed bandits, and only reported cases are highlighted.





On rustling of cattle, he noted that, “a total of 3,247 animals were rustled in the state in the first quarter, with 2,353 stolen from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District,accounting for around 73% of the total.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District had 864 animals rustled, with almost all of these(862) from Kachia LGA”.

