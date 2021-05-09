Bandits kill 11, injure three in Katsina

Bandits have attacked Tsaskiya village in Safana local government area of Katsina State killing eleven persons while three others sustained injuries.

A resident of the area who gave his name as Bashir Isa said in an interview on Sunday that the bandits attacked the village on Saturday around 11:30 am and shot sporadically.

“As the villagers started running for safety, unknown to them the bandits have stationed themselves in strategic positions killing the villagers at sight.

“At the end of the attack, we counted 11 dead bodies. While three others were seriously injured. Those injured are currently receiving treatment in a medical facility,” he said.

He said the deceased persons have since been buried according to Islamic injunctions.

As at the time of filing the report, it was gathered that residents of the village have fled to Dutsin-ma town for their safety.

“Yes our town is deserted many people have left for fear of being attacked because these people (bandits) are heartless,” he added.

The police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah could not be reached to confirm the incident.

