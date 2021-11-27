Bandits, kidnappers have relocated to Kwara, Kogi ― Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams said bandits and kidnappers have relocated to Kwara and Kogi states respectively, maintaining that the spate of insecurity in the two states was becoming very disheartening and alarming.

Iba Adams raised this concern while speaking at the 2021 Edition of Oya festival in Ira, Kwara State, saying that reports at his disposal indicated that some criminal elements had relocated to the state.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, urged Governor Abdul Rahman Abdulrasaq to create a state security outfit that can help combat the growing influx of bandits and kidnappers, as there was the need to provide adequate security for the people of the state as well as the visitors.

This was just as Iba Adams noted that the success recorded in securing the South-West through Amotekun was encouraging, affirming that the security initiative was yielding a positive outcome.

“Governor Abdulrasaq needs to provide adequate security for the people of the state as well as the visitors. The report that some of the bad elements, including bandits and kidnappers, have relocated to Kwara and Kogi states is alarming, so the Kwara State Governor needs to improve on the security situation in the state by using the Amotekun structure to combat the growing spate of insecurity in the state.

“The success recorded in securing the South-West through Amotekun is encouraging and the security initiative is yielding positive outcome,” he said.

The traditional festival, Adams stated that Oya is one of the ancestors of Yoruba and a model for women, pointing out that the governor needed to explore the tourism potentials of the state as there were over 84 tourist sites in Kwara State, including the popular Esie museum, Asa dam, Owu waterfalls, among others.

“There are over 84 tourist sites in Kwara State. These are places of interest for tourists and the people of the state. In Kwara State, there is the popular Esie Museum, Asa Dam, Owu Waterfalls, Sobi Hill, Jebba, and Okuta Ilorin, among others.

“It is the responsibility of the Kwara State government to explore the tourism potentials of the state in the most amazing way. Tourism all over the world is a big business and Kwara State cannot be left out in the new business. That is why it is very important for the governor to explore the tourism potentials of the state,” Iba Adams stated.

Guest lecturer, Mr Olaniyan Olusoji, in his speech, posited there was a need for Yoruba to sustain the culture, tradition, and heritage of the race, saying the only way to do so was to promote festivals and document the history

of Yoruba people.

“It is our responsibility to keep our language, rich culture, tradition, and heritage from going into extinction. By creating festivals like these, we can easily project the Yoruba tradition for the next generation,” he said.

Oba Wahab Oyetoro, who is the royal host of the event, appreciated Iba Adams for his consistency in promoting cultural tourism, saying the Olokun Festival Foundation had been wonderful in promoting the Yoruba cultural identity, even as he disclosed that Ira town had benefitted immensely from celebrating the annual Oya festival in the town.

“We are most grateful to the chief promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation and for providing the template for us to celebrate our ancestors,” Oba Oyetoro said.

Some of the guests present at the event include Akeem Babs, an event consultant and guru; members of the National Executive Council, and National Coordinating Council of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), among others.

