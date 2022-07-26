Bandits kidnap nursing mothers, 2-year-old child, dozens in Kaduna

Bandits on Tuesday night attacked Keke a suburb of the millennium city in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna State and kidnapped dozens of residents in the area including children and nursing mothers.

The kidnappers, as gathered, stormed the area around 9 pm at a time when residents of the area and environs were indoors as a result of the torrential rain.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that the residents of the area were all indoors as a result of the rain which started as early as 7 pm.

He explained that “nobody expected anything only to hear the sound of gunshots. It was then we discovered that something was amiss.”

Tribune Online findings revealed that it was from that point the invaders started moving from house to house to abduct their victims.

According to Yakubu Isa, a resident of the area, “we now discovered that many of the residents including nursing mothers, two-year-old baby were missing at home.”

He said the residents of the area are now taking stock of the casualties as you can see we are just compiling names. Many of the residents have been abducted.





Also, our correspondent learnt that the Divisional Police Officer and his team with other security agencies had visited the area to assess the situation while normalcy had been restored in the area as well as other surrounding areas.

It would be recalled that this was the third time bandits are storming the area in the last two months.

In May, the wife and four children of an Army captain were kidnapped. Also, two weeks after, over 16 residents of the area were kidnapped while two of the victims were later killed by the bandits.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing the report, there was no official reaction from either the police or the state government.