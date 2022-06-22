Bandits kidnap military officer’s wife, six others in Kaduna millennium city

Bandits on Tuesday night invaded Keke (A) and Keke (B) communities of New Kaduna millennium city and kidnapped the wife of a military officer and six other persons.

It was gathered that the invaders stormed the area around 11 pm and operated for over one hour before security operatives came to engage the hoodlums in a gun duel.

A resident of the area who pleaded for anonymity said three persons were kidnapped by the bandits at Keke ‘A’.

The source who is a primary school teacher, in one of the schools in the area revealed that the bandits were suspected to have targeted a house of the military officer located at Keke.

“The bandits came around 11 pm. I think their main target was a house at Keke A. The house belongs to a military officer. But at the time of the attack, the officer was not at home. So, the kidnappers broke into the house and picked up his wife.

“They also kidnapped another man who is the immediate neighbour of the military officer.

“In fact, the neighbour was picked alongside his eight-year-old daughter, but they eventually dropped the little girl when they would not bear the yelling of the mother.

“I think it was at the point they started shooting sporadically to scare away people who might think of coming to their aid.

“While, all that was happening, another man who was just returning home in his car at that time ran into the kidnappers. He was the third person that was taken away,” the source said.





“As of this morning, we saw many shoes on the ground and we became scared that those must be the shoes of the people kidnapped. But, one of the people who escaped the attack told us the shoes belong to those who ran away.”

A resident of Keke ‘B’, told our Correspondent that, he just returned home and was taking his shower when he started hearing gunshots.

He however said that a man, his wife and their two house girls were kidnapped in Keke ‘B’.

“I was so terrified. I just got out of the bathroom abruptly and switched off all the lights inside my house. The gunshots were so close, that it was like the bandits were inside my compound. I later discovered that one man, his wife and their two house girls were kidnapped,” the resident said.

At the time of filing the report, the police or the state is yet to issue a statement on the development.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

