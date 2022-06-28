Bandits kidnap medical director in Zamfara

The Nigerian Medical Association (NBA) Zamfara State branch has announced the kidnapping of the Medical Director of the General Hospital Dansadau, Dr Mansur Muhammad, in the state.

In a statement issued, on Tuesday, in Gusau, the state NMA Chairman, Dr Mannir Bature, disclosed that NMA Zamfara received with deep shock the report of the Kidnap of Medical Director-General Hospital Dansadau, Dr Mansur Muhammad.

“The unfortunate incidence happened on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Mashayar Zaki along Dansadau -Magami Road in Zamfara State.”

The NMA chairman called on people in the state to intensify prayers and stressed that the association is working tirelessly to ensure the release of their abducted member in the state.

“We urged our members to include him and other abductees in prayers while the association work with relevant authorities to ensure his timely release in good health.”

