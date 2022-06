Police have confirmed that the Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Jebba, Kwara State, Rt. Rev. Aderogba, alongside his wife and driver have been abducted.

The incident took place on Sunday on Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway.

According to sources, the abductees were travelling to Yewa in Ogun state when they were abducted by bandits.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the abduction.

More details later.