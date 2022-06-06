Bandits kidnap 2 wives, 3 children of former Zamfara AG, 18 others

By Attahiru Ahmed - Gusau
Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have invaded Furfuri town of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted 23 persons including two wives and three children of the former Accountant General in the state.

It was gathered that the armed bandits stormed and attacked Furfuri town which is 7 km away from Gusau, the state capital, late Sunday night and kidnapped many people.

A source from Furfuri town, Mallam Sani, explained that the gunmen abducted two wives of the former Accountant General of the state, Abubakar Bello Furfuri, his three children and 18 other persons.

“In one of the houses, they invaded, they whisked away many people,” the source revealed.

According to the source, Military operatives were reported to have been deployed to the town immediately.

“Two Hilux vans loaded with soldiers were deployed in the village but before they arrived the bandits had left.”


When contacted the spokesperson of the state command, SP Shehu Mohammed, confirmed the incident, adding that police has since swung into action.

He said as a result of security intensified efforts, some of the kidnapped victims were rescued immediately.

