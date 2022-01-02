Bandits kidnap 18, kill one in Kaduna

Bandits have kidnapped 18 people, including women and young girls, while one person was reported to have been killed at Angwar Zalla in Udawa village of in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a source, who pleaded for anonymity, the hoodlums stormed the village around 12:30 am, on Sunday.

Confirming the abduction, Muhammed Umaru ‎ gave the name of the deceased as Bala Jaja.

He said married women, adults and young ladies were among those abducted.

He said the abductors are yet to contact any ‎member of the family hours after the abduction.

“I just returned from the community and the bandits have not contacted the family members,” he said

As of the time of filing the report, the police are yet to issue any statement over the incident.

