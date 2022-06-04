Bandits kidnap 14 in Kaduna community

Bandits have in the early hours of Saturday invaded Iri Station, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted 14 residents.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Saturday, the Supervisory Councillor Administration, Finance and Health, in the local government council, Bala Jonathan gave the names of the abductees as Abdullahi, Yakubu Isah, Samson Julius, Angelina Julius, Pasema Daniel, Junior

Others were Bobo Julius, Saratu Mohammed, Asenath Sunday, Confidence Jerry, Barnaki Sunday, Moses Kenneth, Danladi Goma and Ummi Jibrin.

“These are the names of abducted persons in Iri Station which we have discovered for now. The sad event happened in the early hours of today, June 4, 2022,” he said.

According to him, some of the earlier kidnapped victims are still with the bandits because their loved ones and communities have not been able to raise the ransom demanded by their abductors.

He noted that the issue of kidnap cases in and around the Idon ward of Kajuru is becoming a recurring event that has led to the impoverishment of the people of the affected communities.





“Many have to do away with their life savings and farm produce to pay ransom to redeem their loved ones from ‘unknown’ gunmen who victimised them at will,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, a local who gave his name as Moses Isah revealed that the bandits have been launching deadly coordinated attacks on the harmless communities from the same location around Ungwan Makeri of Mokoro Zankariya, Idon ward area of Kajuru.

It was gathered that this year alone, hundreds of locals have been kidnapped at Ungwan Makeri, Idon town, Idon Hanyi, Agunu Dutse (not far from ACADA barracks in Kachia), Sabon Gari Kufana in Kajuru among others in the neighbouring Kajuru and Kachia local governments.

As at the time of filing this report the police or the state government are yet to react to the development.

