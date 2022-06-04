Bandits kidnap 14 in Kaduna community

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Bandits kidnap 14 in Kaduna community, Bandits attack Kuje in Abuja,, Bandits kill one, FG should reach out to bandits through religious leaders, Bandits abduct 22 villagers 24hrs after lGP's visit to Abuja/Kaduna highway, Bandits kill 23, Bandits kill ex-LG chairman, Bandits release teacher, Bandits kidnap 18, Bandits kill Marist Academy student, Scores feared killed, Bandits kill 12 military officers, Imo Police repel bandits', Faulty constitution fueling insecurity , Bandits abduct family members, Bandits kill five, gun duel with bandits, Angry residents kill bandits, Bandits kill eight, Suspected herdsmen kidnap three, Bandits kill nine , Bandits kill seven, bandits with sophisticated weapons , 10 killed, Bandits kill two, Bandits kill 23 in Kaduna, Bandits kill 19 in Kaduna, Bandits kill 21, Bandits kill three in Kaduna, Bandits kill 10, bandits kill two persons in Kaduna, Benue, bandits, Security personnel repel, US alert on Al-Qaeda, Bandits, Katsina , farmers, kidnappers, Delta, hospital, bandits kill village head in Sokoto, Bandits attack Kaduna church, Bandits kill seven in Kaduna
FILE PHOTO

Bandits have in the early hours of Saturday invaded Iri Station, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted 14 residents.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on Saturday, the Supervisory Councillor Administration, Finance and Health, in the local government council, Bala Jonathan gave the names of the abductees as Abdullahi, Yakubu Isah, Samson Julius, Angelina Julius, Pasema Daniel, Junior

Others were Bobo Julius, Saratu Mohammed, Asenath Sunday, Confidence Jerry, Barnaki Sunday, Moses Kenneth, Danladi Goma and Ummi Jibrin.

“These are the names of abducted persons in Iri Station which we have discovered for now. The sad event happened in the early hours of today, June 4, 2022,” he said.

According to him, some of the earlier kidnapped victims are still with the bandits because their loved ones and communities have not been able to raise the ransom demanded by their abductors.

He noted that the issue of kidnap cases in and around the Idon ward of Kajuru is becoming a recurring event that has led to the impoverishment of the people of the affected communities.


“Many have to do away with their life savings and farm produce to pay ransom to redeem their loved ones from ‘unknown’ gunmen who victimised them at will,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, a local who gave his name as Moses Isah revealed that the bandits have been launching deadly coordinated attacks on the harmless communities from the same location around Ungwan Makeri of Mokoro Zankariya, Idon ward area of Kajuru.

It was gathered that this year alone, hundreds of locals have been kidnapped at Ungwan Makeri, Idon town, Idon Hanyi, Agunu Dutse (not far from ACADA barracks in Kachia), Sabon Gari Kufana in Kajuru among others in the neighbouring Kajuru and Kachia local governments.

As at the time of filing this report the police or the state government are yet to react to the development.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bandits kidnap 14…    Bandits kidnap 14…

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Latest News

Families of Kaduna train victims mark 65 days in captivity

Latest News

Kaduna group sensitises stakeholders on COVID-19 action project

Latest News

Why I agreed to honour Uba Sani’s invitation ― Aggrieved aspirant 

Latest News

Kaduna Assembly suspends two local govt chairmen over alleged misappropriation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More