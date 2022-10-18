Bandits invade Niger community, kill two, abduct others

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Bandits Niger community abduct ,Birnin Gwari highway blockage , Bandits kill two, Don profers solution to Nigeria’s security challenge, bandits, Joint security team foils attempted bandits attack in three Niger LGAs, Gunmen wreak havoc on
Armed men suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Tuesday, stormed Abdulsalam Abubakar General Hospital at Gulu, Niger State, killing two persons and abducting unidentified numbers of people including the hospital’s medical doctor and a pharmacist.
Sources informed our reporter that the incident occurred around 2:00 am when they raided the hospital at Gulu in the Lapai local government area of Niger state.
According to the source, who pleaded anonymity, in an interview by telephone, “they came in their large numbers shooting sporadically into the air, while carrying out their illegal operations, but without any interception from the security operatives or members of the vigilante corps.”
Our correspondent gathered that one of the victims killed was a man who resides opposite the hospital and was said to be retired medical personnel,  simply identified as Ya- Tachi.
It would be recalled that this was the fourth time that gunmen suspected to be armed bandits or kidnappers have been attacking different communities within the areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Ogun PDP Suspends Governorship Aspirant, Four Others Over ‘Illegal’ Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, on Monday, suspended a governorship aspirant, Mr Jimi Lawal, for conducting and participating in what it described as an “illegal” governorship primary election…

Coroner Says Police Responsible For Oyeleke’s Death During Yoruba Nation Rally

A coroner’s inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Jumoke Oyeleke has indicted the police. The coroner, Mukaila Fadeyi, sitting at the Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, said the police caused her death…

I Feel Like 18 At 80 — Olubadan

As he marks his 80th birthday celebration, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland in this interview with SOJI AJIBOLA, speaks on why all governorship candidates in Oyo State, irrespective of their political affiliations…

Benzema wins the 2022 Ballon d’Or

Karim Benzema has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or, after an incredible season with Real Madrid in which he won the Champions League and La Liga titles...

You might also like
Latest News

Osun tribunal to sit on Saturdays, public holidays

Latest News

Performance review: Buhari scores self high

Latest News

Shutdown of four broadcast stations in Zamfara threat to democracy —Editors

Latest News

$5.8bn Mambilla power project: ICC verifies Sunrise’s legal, beneficial ownership in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More