Bandits invade Niger community, kill two, abduct others

Armed men suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Tuesday, stormed Abdulsalam Abubakar General Hospital at Gulu, Niger State, killing two persons and abducting unidentified numbers of people including the hospital’s medical doctor and a pharmacist.

Sources informed our reporter that the incident occurred around 2:00 am when they raided the hospital at Gulu in the Lapai local government area of Niger state.

According to the source, who pleaded anonymity, in an interview by telephone, “they came in their large numbers shooting sporadically into the air, while carrying out their illegal operations, but without any interception from the security operatives or members of the vigilante corps.”

Our correspondent gathered that one of the victims killed was a man who resides opposite the hospital and was said to be retired medical personnel, simply identified as Ya- Tachi.

It would be recalled that this was the fourth time that gunmen suspected to be armed bandits or kidnappers have been attacking different communities within the areas.