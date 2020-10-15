Bandits have killed 8000 people in North-West, says Interior Minister

The Minister of Interior Affairs, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, said more than 8,000 people have been killed by bandits in North-west region.

Aregbesola who spoke in Katsina at town hall meeting with the theme “internal security and conflict resolution” said the figure was made available by international crisis group.

The minister decries that activities of bandits have destroyed economic and farming activities in the rural areas of the region.

He added that for fear of attacks by bandits, many people including farmers have abandoned their homes and fled for their safety.

Aregbesola who described bandits as wicked criminals, further said they have succeeded in the kidnapping and raping innocent citizens.

He, however, commended security agents including vigilante groups for their efforts to end banditry activities in the Northwest region.

Aregbesola condoled families of those who lost their beloved ones as a result of bandits attack and assured that his ministry will continue to work with the State Government to end the problem.

He commended the initiatives of the Katsina State Government for involving communities to assist in ending the problem.

In his speech, Minister of Police Affairs Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi said the town hall meeting came at the right time as police are facing challenges of un-professionalism.

Alhaji Dingyadi said Nigerian Police will continue to engage stakeholders and other Nigerians to formulate policies and bring meaningful reforms in discharging its duty.

He charged the participants of the meeting, to be frank, and contribute to come up with measures in dealing with the insecurity problem in Nigeria.

Earlier, the host Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State said his administration is working with security agents and communities to end banditry activities in the State.

Masari assured that Government will implement all the recommendations of the town hall meeting for peace to return in the eight trouble Local Government Areas of the State.

Bandits have killed 8000 people

