Bandits demand N100m for three kidnapped children in Kogi

The gunmen who kidnapped three children in Ajaokuta last week Wednesday have demanded N100 million as ransom from their parents.

Tribune Online reliably gathered on Saturday that the bandits put called to the father of the children asking for the amount.

Sources closed to the family informed Tribune Online that the bandit warned the father of the children to cooperate with them or else they will not see their children again.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has said that they are already coordinating the rescue efforts in collaboration with the security chiefs in the state as well as local vigilante groups.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

He said as a government that is accountable to the people, “we wish to make the following statements concerning the breach of security in Ajaokuta Local Government Area and efforts at retaining the trust of our people in protecting them”.

He noted that immediately after the unfortunate report was brought to the attention of the State Government, Governor Yahaya Bello spread our security net by working with the conventional security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them brought to book.

“There is already a massive deployment to the area to achieve results. Let me reiterate here once again that the ban on nose masks, brothels and shanties subsists. The measure was to give criminals no hiding place in our dear state. Hotels have also been directed to properly profile their guests as failure to do that will attract severe penalties. Our Taskforce and Operation Total Freedom will intensify surveillance to keep our dear state safe.

“We also urge the Federal Government to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Project as some of the abandoned facilities and structures in the town harbour criminal elements.

“Great Kogi People, our heroics in Security under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello were made possible by your cooperation and taking ownership of the security plans of the Government. We have apprehended many criminals and averted many potential blood-bath situations as a result of your volunteering intelligence. We need to do more now to promote security without which there can’t be prosperity.

“Community leaders, political actors and everyone must plug into our security architecture and efforts at keeping our state safe. Be assured that the Governor is personally leading these efforts and from the front.

“In Kogi State, the life of everyone matters. The Governor and the Government of Kogi State understand that the number one responsibility of the Government is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens. The Kogi State Government will never shirk such responsibility.

“In as much as we would not want to divulge everything about the current operations to rescue the children unhurt which we know will be achieved very soon, we wish to assure Kogi residents that Government will remain vigilant in protecting the people. We will continue to work with security agencies to retain our enviable position as the safest state in the country today.

“We urge the people of Ajaokuta and indeed, Kogi State, in general, to go about their normal businesses as we have put in place, stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all. The government will spare no resource to ensure our cherished children are rescued alive and unhurt.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE