Bandits crippled international trade in Katsina

Commuters, traders and residents that ply the Katsina-Jibia road have urged security agencies and other authorities concerned to bring an end to incessant attacks by armed bandits on travellers along the road which is an international trade route.

Of recent, armed bandits have staged at least three major attacks along the road where they killed a total of eight persons including a Nigeria Customs Service official.

They have also abducted scores of passengers along the road including passengers in a thirty-two seater bus belonging to the Katsina State Transport Authority in June this year.

Two farmers at Daddara village that are into exportation of staple foods to Niger Republic, Malam Yunusa Abubakar and Lawal Dan-Malam said the incessant attacks by bandits along the road have largely crippled agricultural and commercial activities in more than twenty villages and obstructed international trade between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

They appealed to the federal government to deploy more troops to flush the forests of armed bandits and station more checkpoints along the road to check cross-border crime.

Meanwhile, a fortnight ago, the governors of Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states met with the governor of Maradi State of the Niger Republic on how to check armed banditry, kidnapping and cross-border in communities along the Nigeria-Niger Republic border.

