Bandits blocked Birnin Gwari/Funtua highway, killed driver, kidnapped scores of travellers ― BEPU

Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has said as a result of military onslaught along Birnin Gwari/Kaduna highway, bandits have now shifted their activities to Birnin Gwari/Funtua highway where they blocked the road, killed a commercial driver as well as kidnapped scores of travellers since September 1, 2022.

This was even as it disclosed that the road is not motorable as a result of the recent blockage.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, the group maintained that BEPU appreciates and commends the government and the gallant Nigerian troops on renewed effort towards combating insecurity in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

According to him, the union was happy that the new General Officer Commandant (GOC) of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army Kaduna, personally led a team of gallant troops on ground surveillance on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

“The troops went through Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari and Birnin-Gwari to Funtua roads respectively where some successes were recorded including neutralizing and arresting of some bandits who were intercepted in some communities around the roads,” he said.

Kasai noted that “the effort is commendable and we sincerely appreciate and commend the government and the Nigerian troops for this achievement and renewed move in combating insecurity in the area.

The union also expressed its pleasure on the presence of security personnel mobilized around Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari road, saying this step has significantly reduced the tension in our minds as we now saw the move as an attempt to address the persistent attacks on Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna road.

However, Kasai disclosed that regrettably, BEPU observed that armed bandits had blocked Birnin-Gwari/Funtua road following the earlier surveillance by the GOC and his team.

“The bandits blocked the road since Thursday, 1st September, 2022 which coincide with Birnin-Gwari Market Day, killed a commercial driver and kidnapped scores of travellers who are yet to be freed. The road is still a no-transit zone.

“As it is now, most communities that are along that road such as Kwasa-kwasa, Marabar Kwasa-kwasa, Nacibi, Farin Ruwa among others are being deserted for fear of any eventuality.





“This therefore means that though security personnel were mobilized particularly on Kaduna to Birnin-Gwari road which is addressing the level of attacks on travellers on the road, insecurity is worsening along Birnin-Gwari to Funtua road and in many communities particularly in the Eastern part of the Local Government.

“Strategically, there is significant need for mobilization of troops to the Western part of Birnin-Gwari particularly in the Kakangi and Randagi axis which shares boundaries with Zamfara and Niger States.

“This is necessary because it has become the escaping routes for the bandits. In fact, many of these bandits are camping in the Mashigi axis, occupying some sacked communities,” the statement declared.

In another development, the statement said the armed bandits had attacked Damari community on Tuesday, September 3, 2022 by 10:00pm where one person was killed and shops looted. This came after the people who were sacked by armed bandits earlier in August have started returning to the community.

Also Layin Lasan Community was also attacked by the same armed bandits in the evening on Sunday 4th September, 2022 where scores of residents were kidnapped and moved to neighbouring forests. Various communities are continued to be attaked by armed bandits silently and unreported.