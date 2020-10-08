Bandits barred us from executing road projects ― Katsina govt

Katsina State government has attributed its inability to carry out some projects in the state due to insecurity.

The Commissioner Works and Transport, Alhaji Taisi’u Dahiru Dandagoro, disclosed this to newsmen at a press briefing on the activities of the Ministry from 2015-2020.

Dandagoro said the roads, some of which have reached 50 per cent completion, are all in the southern parts of the state, including that of Kankara-Zango-DanSabau.

The Commissioner said the construction has been put on hold due to security concerns. ‘’We have to suspend the work in order to safeguard the lives of the workers,’’ Dndagoro said.

But he said despite the security concern in the same area, the contract for the construction of 45-kilometre Gurbin Baure-Shinfida-Batsari road has just been awarded.

‘’We opened access road for the security personnel in the area.’’ But, we have started seeing light; we would soon embark on the project,” he said.

He added that the state government from 2015 to date has awarded a total of 452.1 kilometres of road projects at the cost of N41.59 billion in the state.

Similarly, he explained that the state government has expended the sum of over N7.1 billion for the completion of thirteen projects inherited from the previous administration.

He said the administration decided to complete the projects to better a lot of its citizens for easier movement to and from markets across the state.

Under the state Road Maintenance Agency KASROMA, the commissioner said from 2015 to date, twenty-three different projects have been executed by the agency at a total cost of over N1.7 billion in the state.

He added that the agency has rehabilitated and upgraded the street lights in the state capital and four other local government areas at the total cost of over N939.2 million.

