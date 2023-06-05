Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, on Monday, convened an emergency security meeting over Saturday’s attacks which claimed 37 lives in the northern part of the state.

Recall that bandits on Saturday attacked three communities in Tangaza local government area and two others in Gwadabawa local government.

The communities were Raka, Raka Dutse and filin gawa where 37 persons were killed with several others injured.

Aliyu who cut short his official visit to Abuja over the attack, vowed to make the state unsafe for bandits and other criminal elements.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting on Monday evening, the press secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa said part of the issues discussed at the meeting was how to harmonize security architectures in the state.

“So that there would be a strong synergy between the conventional security operatives and the vigilantes in the fight against banditry,” he explained

The governor decried the activities of informants which he said need to be tackled head-on.

He also promised to clear the 5-month allowances owed security personnel conducting “operation hadarin daji” meant to end banditry in the state.

Aliyu further assured them that, his government would address other challenges faced by the operatives.

He, however, condoled the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks, praying to Allah to reward them with the highest place in Jannat.

