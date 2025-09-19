Bandits attack: Senator Karimi visits Yagba West, donates cash to victims

Kogi West Senator, Sunday Karimi, has visited Yagba West Local Government Area to commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives in last week’s attack by bandits.

No fewer than five security operatives—three policemen and two vigilantes were killed during the unfortunate incident that threw the area into mourning, resulting in prolonged protests.

Upon arrival in Odo Ere, Yagba West Council headquarters, Senator Karimi condoled with the families of the victims and the community.

He admonished the youths to remain law-abiding and vigilant.

He also advocated for synergy and a holistic society approach to curb the rising insecurity.

He prayed for the restoration of peace in Nigeria, noting that the federal and state governments have continued to strive to secure the lives of the populace.

He donated N1m to the youths present in Odo Ere and sued for peace.

The lawmaker proceeded to the Nigerian Police Force (Egbe Division), where he commiserated with the officers on the loss of their colleagues. He encouraged them to remain strong and patriotic. He donated 1m each to the widows and families of each of the three policemen who lost their lives in the gunmen attack.

He proceeded to the homes of the slain vigilantes in Egbe, whose names were given as Dekunle Adodo and Kayode Joshua.

He prayed with their families while also offering words of encouragement, noting that he shared in their pains.

He donated undisclosed amounts to the families to alleviate their pain and assured them of his support forthwith.

He took a walk to the home of Sunday Ajawe, one of the constituents who was attacked in a more recent attack, and also made donations.

At the palace of the Elegbe of Egbe, Oba Ayodele Irukera, where he addressed and offered financial support to a gathering of the youth in the LGA, Senator Karimi reiterated his plea for peace, vigilance, and patriotism. He admonished his constituents to stop the “pull-down syndrome” and cooperate to develop the senatorial district.

The Senator, who was on a trip abroad when the incident happened, had monitored the development from abroad, made critical contacts with relevant stakeholders and agencies to see that peace and normalcy were restored.