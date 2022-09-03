Bandits attack mosque, abduct worshippers including Imam in Zamfara

Bandits, on Friday, invaded a Jumaat mosque in Zugu community in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted scores of worshippers including the Deputy Chief lmam of the mosque.

A resident in the area who gave his name as Abubakar Bukkuyum told newsmen on Saturday that the bandits disguised as worshippers to carry out the carnage.

According to him, “they invaded the central mosque in Zugu town, LGA, at about 1:30 pm on Friday when the worshippers were all seated for the weekly Friday prayer.

As a result of the invasion, it was gathered that scores of worshipers ran into the bush for safety in order to avoid being taken away by the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums who were shooting sporadically surrounded the worshippers who could not run away and took them inside the forest, among those kidnapped was the Deputy Chief Imam of the mosque.

The bandits it was learnt headed towards the Gando forest with the abducted worshippers.

Speaking on the development, the police image maker, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the attack but was quick to add that the command could not ascertain the number of those kidnapped and whether it was a mosque that was attacked.

“We have a report stating that bandits abducted people from the village. It is a remote village, so we’re not sure if it’s a mosque that was attacked.

“Also, the number of people abducted has not been established and nobody was killed in the attack.

“The police operatives deployed in that axis are on search and rescue mission. They are also working to apprehend the perpetrators.”

