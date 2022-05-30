Bandits attack Kuje in Abuja, abduct one

Fear and apprehension greeted residents of Zone A, Anguwan Gade Extension of Kuje in Abuja when armed bandits stormed the community and abducted the 18-year-old foster son of the Proprietor of the Supreme Kids Academy, Victor Egbon.

The father, Abdulsalam Ozigi, was seriously injured in the process.

Eye witness, account says the armed bandits stormed the Community at about 12.15 am Monday morning and invaded the residence of the Ozigis, gained entrance into the house and then abducted Victor to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the affected Community is calm with everyone going about his or her lawful business.

As at the time of filing this report, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, could not answer her calls and reply to messages sent to her.

