Bandits abduct over 30 GSM operators returning from wedding in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Union of Communication has said over 30 of its members were on Saturday abducted along the Sokoto-Gusau highway by bandits.

The publicity secretary of the Union, Mallam Ashiru Shaibu Zurmi disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Sunday.

He said that the incident occurred when members were returning to Gusau after attending the wedding ceremony of one of their members in Sokoto.

However, he said 11 of the victims luckily escaped with various degrees of injuries, while over 30 were still in activity.

To this end, he appealed to both the state and Federal governments to wade into their plight and save the lives of the victims.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“All the victims were able youths whose daily contribution to the economy is unmeasurable,” he stressed.

“We all are witness to the huge resources committed during the recent party primaries by both arms of government. Thus, we are appealing for a similar commitment to save the lives of these youths.”

He noted that each of the victims has a minimum of 10 employees under him.