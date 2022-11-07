Bandits abduct, kill Katsina gov’s ‘chief cook’ after payment of N5 million ransom

A man said to be the Chief Cook to Katsina State govérnor, Aminu Bello Masari, was kidnapped by armed bandits a few days ago in Katsina, the state capital.

The cook, Alhaji Lawal Kambarawa, was reportedly kidnapped on his farm while supervising the harvesting of his farm produce.

One of his sons, Ahmed Lawal, who spoke to newsmen on Monday in Katsina, said that their father was kidnapped and killed by the bandits.

“Our father was kidnapped on his farm along Katsina-Jibia international road leading to the Niger Republic.

“He was told to come to the farm allegedly by the caretaker of the farm when suddenly, the bandits appeared and took him away together with our brother who drove him to the farm.

“The bandits later requested us to pay a ransom of N5 million which the family paid.

“However the bandits killed our father and released our brother who informed the family that he had been killed,” he said.

When contacted, the deceased former Director, Alhaji Ishaq Karofi, said that the deceased was a nice and humble man.

Karofi said that the man worked under him for 20 years when he was the secretary of the Katsina State Tenders Board and a member of the state executive council.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…





DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months

Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…

Stop Rates To Marginally Rise Despite N105bn Net Inflow

There are expectations in the money market that stop rates will marginally rise amid the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a contractionary policy…

MONDAY LINES: A Case For Yoruba Unity

I want to write about the civil war in Egbe Afenifere, then I remember what happened to the lame orphan who thought he could be the referee in a fight against witches. He was too ‘small’ for that magisterial job… Bandits abduct, kill Katsina gov’s ‘chief cook’ after payment of N5 million ransom