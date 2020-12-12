Bandits abduct 17 secondary school boys in Katsina

Bandits have stormed a boys boarding secondary in Kankara town, the headquarters of Kankara local government and kidnapped no fewer than 17 students on Friday night.

A parent of one of the students, Murtala Musa in an interview on Saturday told Tribune Online that his son, Hamza Murtala was one of the kidnapped students.

Another parent, Yazedu Abdulnasir of Mai kawo village also said two of his brothers, Zakaria and Jaafar were among the kidnapped students.

According to Abdulnasir, he received the news of the attack around 11pm when one of his brothers called him to tell that Government Science School, Kankara was by bandits.

“Yesterday at around 11:00pm, Gunmen carrying dangerous weapons invaded Government Science Secondary School Kankara, in Kankara Town the Headquarters of Kankara Local Government of Katsina State.

Two of my brothers, Zakaria and Jaafar were among those students kidnapped. This morning we were in school and the school told us that 17 students are believed to be taken away by the kidnappers.

“I want to use the opportunity to call on all the relevant Authorities concerned to as a matter of urgency do the needful by intensifying measures to mitigate the Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling.

As of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that students are moving out of the schools, while thousands of residents are in the school to help the students.

When contacted, the Police spokesman, SP Isah Gambo confirmed the attack. He said the police and other security operatives are on top of the situation.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to make an official statement as at the time of filing the report. But a source in Government House, Katsina has said the governor has summoned an emergency meeting of the State Security council.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Bandits abduct secondary school Bandits abduct secondary school

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Bandits abduct secondary school Bandits abduct secondary school

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE