Banditry will soon be over in Katsina ― Police DIG Ali

Piqued by the incessant activities of bandits in Katsina State, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Abdulmajid Ali has said banditry in the state will soon be over.

This was even as he said the Federal Government is determined to end activities of bandits in the country.

Ali stated this while addressing a Joint Special Force comprising of the Police, Army, DSS and NSCDC deployed to Katsina to tackle the activities of the bandits in the state on Tuesday.

“I am here on behalf of the IGP to encourage our officers and men as well as the military, NSCDC and DSS on the task ahead.

“This a special joint operation which to me is long overdue but we are working together until the recent incident in Katsina that called for this action.

“We can’t actually give a time frame for this operation but it is an operation that would not last for long.”

The DIG further stressed that the previous measures taken was done individually but this, time around, is a joint operation that involves all personnel and they are coming out with all their arsenal to crush the bandits.

“We want to promise the people that the operation is going to be successful Insha Allah. We require quick information from the people so as to quickly react, the bandits are not masquerades but people that are living with us. So once that is done, Katsina State will bounce back again.”

