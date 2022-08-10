Banditry: Katsina govt resettles 12,000 IDPs from Shimfida, Jibia LGA

Katsina State government has resettled about12,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Shimfida community in Jibia local government area back to their respective homes.

This is coming barely five months after they were displaced by banditry attack that made them flee their homes to safety in Jibia town and parts of Niger Republic.

The people of Shimfida community and neighbouring villages deserted their homeland on the 3rd of March, 2022 owing to frequent attacks by bandits, terrorists, rustlers and criminal activities.

These attacks had resulted in the loss of lives which include women, children and the aged in the community.

While more than 6,000 of the IDPs were stationed at the Government Girls Secondary School, GGSS, Jibia, the other 6,000 were moved from neighbouring Niger Republic to Jibia, for onward transportation to Shimfida village.

Speaking shortly before the IDPs commence their journey, escorted by military personnel, the council chairman, Bishir Sabi’u Maitan said an initial N88.6 million was approved by the state government for the exercise.

Sabi’u added that the second tranche of N18m was also approved by Governor Aminu Bello Masari for the provision of hospital drugs and logistics for both the IDPs and essential workers in the community.

He further maintained that a third tranche was also being awaited to be expended on installing windows and doors for the homes provided for the IDPs in Shimfida.

The council chairman said Governor Masari had before the IDPs were returned, spoken to President Muhammadu Buhari and was assured of adequate security personnel as well as those that would be stationed in the community when they settle down.

“We have IDPs that are displaced in Jibia and others in the Niger Republic. Those in Niger republic are over 6,000 while the ones in Jibia are also over 6,000.

“The reason why we are returning them is simply that some of them have started farming in the area; we want them to go back and fully commence farming activities.

“It was the Army that left the area earlier that gave in to the sack of the community and Governor Masari had spoken to President Muhammadu Buhari and approval has been given for the redeployment of the soldiers,” he explained.

He said that more than 10,000 bags of 10-kilogram rice have been purchased for onward transportation to the community for feeding, while an initial 2,000 bags were sent Monday.

Also speaking, the chairman, Shimfida Youth Development Association, Sa’ad Salisu, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation made so far for the return of the IDPs to their community.

Salisu called for adequate security measures to be put in place for them to forestall future attacks by terrorists.

He however lamented that more than twenty IDPs had died since they left their community, with several of them being women during childbirth and the elderly who had high blood pressure and related illness.