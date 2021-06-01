Banditry: Katsina govt holds special prayer, pledges to sustain collaboration with security agencies

The Katsina State government has pledged to sustain collaboration with security agencies in tackling armed banditry and other security challenges facing the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu stated this at a special prayer session for an end to insecurity organised by the 2018/2019 Forum of Caretaker Committee chairmen for Local Government Councils in the state.

The Deputy Governor noted that the state government has since twenty fifteen participated in several joint security operations and provided logistics support to security agencies to tackle cattle rustling, armed banditry and kidnap for ransom in the North-west zone.

He said these efforts have yielded significant results in terms of the rescue of kidnap victims, recovery of stolen animals and hundreds of arrests and prosecutions in the last six years.

Earlier, Chairman of the ALGON Forum, Alhaji Haruna Jaa said the forum organised the special prayer session to seek God’s intervention to bring an end to armed banditry in the state which has lingered for almost six years.

The prayer session drew Imams from the thirty-four Local Government Areas of the state where they held long hours of prayer for an end to the incessant banditry attacks in the central and southern parts of the state.

