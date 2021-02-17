Banditry: Buhari, Service Chiefs resolve not in doubt, APC replies PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress has urged Nigerians to ignore declaration by the Peoples Democratic Party that it has lost steam in fighting insurgency and banditry in the country.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John J. Akpan Udoedehe described the main opposition reaction to the abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State as horribly timed.

APC scribe claimed the Muhammadu Buhari administration was determined to surmount the security situation.

He said: “If anyone is in doubt that the PDP shouldn’t be taken seriously on any issue in the country, there lies a stark reminder.

“To this end, we cannot join issues with the PDP but rather focus on ongoing efforts to ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted school children and other citizens. Coordinated by our service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari has already deployed to Niger State national security assets to achieve this.

“We urge parents, loved ones and other stakeholders not to be distracted by the PDP’s insensitive, horribly-timed and baseless conspiracies and lies as all hand are on deck to ensure the quick and safe release of the abductees.

“Government’s resolve and the capacity of our security services to end these cowardly attacks on soft targets, particularly schools is not in doubt. We urge the continued support of all Nigerians to ensure this.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Service Chiefs resolve Service Chiefs resolve

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Service Chiefs resolve Service Chiefs resolve

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE