Bandit who killed three arraigned in court in Katsina

A suspected bandit named Dahiru Rabiu alias Dan Malam of Ballagawa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s court on a three-count charge.

The prosecuting police officers, ASP Isah Liti and ASP Emmanuel Garba told the court that the suspect is being charged for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and belonging to a gang of brigandage.

According to them, the offence is contrary to the Katsina State penal code law of 2019.

The accused person, the prosecuting police officers added, was arrested by the Kurfi local government division of the Nigeria Police based on credible intelligence information.

Dahiru was said to have been identified by members of the vigilante group of Takabawa, Kurfi local government as one of the suspected armed bandits that attacked the community on November 20, 2020.

During the attack, three persons namely Aminu Hamisu, Bishir Bilya and Mani Lawal were killed by the bandits.

Furthermore, a contact number of one Shafiu now at large was found in the GSM phone of the said suspect.

The chief magistrate, Barrister Amina Ibrahim the asked the suspect if he understands the charges levelled against him.

After the suspect declined the question, the chief magistrate, therefore, adjourned the case till April 5, 2021, while an investigation continues into the case.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…