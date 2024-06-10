Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced that it has upgraded thirty areas to Band A feeder in Lagos State.
This was disclosed on the official X account of EKEDC on Monday 10th June 2024.
The statement reads;
“Dear Valued Customer,
Following a review of our performance by our regulators, we are pleased to inform you that a number of our feeders have been upgraded from Band B to A as a testament to our improvement in service delivery.
Below is the list of upgraded feeder
