Ban on unauthorised use of sirens, unregistered vehicles, others in force in Oyo —Police

IN order to ensure safety and instill sanity on all public highways and other roads, the Oyo State police command says it has commenced the enforcement of laws banning the unlawful use of sirens, revolving lights, flashers, unregistered vehicle number plates, covered number plates and spy number plates by motorists and other road users with immediate effect.

The enforcement of the ban also made the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, to direct all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, State Traffic Officers and Divisional Traffic Officers, in conjunction with the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure compliance.

Making this known on Tuesday, the command’s police spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, said a special Joint Traffic Enforcement Task Force, comprising the police and officials of the FRSC had been commissioned for the purpose.

“Members of the public are, therefore, implored to continue to be law-abiding and also cooperate with the Task Force team in ridding the state of all forms of traffic offences,” the PPRO said