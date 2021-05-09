Ban on tinted vehicles, covered number plates still in force in Anambra, say Police

Anambra State Police Command has reiterated its resolve with the state government to ban any tinted glasses and covered plate numbers on vehicle orders in the state.

Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Owolabi disclosed this through a press statement made available to journalists through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Anipr, during the weekend.

According to the statement, “the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command CP Chris Owolabi has reiterated the earlier ban on the use of tinted glasses and covered plate numbers on vehicles by members of the public issued by the Anambra State Government on 21st March 2021. This is as a result of the security situation in the State currently”.

“The Commissioner however enjoins the good people of Anambra and residents alike to voluntarily comply with the Government’s directive in this regard.”

While noting that erring persons shall have their vehicles impounded by security agents at various locations within the State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ban on tinted vehicles Ban on tinted vehicles

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ban on tinted vehicles Ban on tinted vehicles