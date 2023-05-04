The new commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Dare Ogundare has revealed that the ban on roadblocks by officers and men of the force in the country still subsist, warning anyone found culpable would be punished.

Ogundare who explained that it is illegal for operatives of the force to block roads under any guise added that police officers are only allowed to move around major roads and streets to ward off criminal elements in the society.

The CP spoke on Thursday during a visit to the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where he sought the support and cooperation of the media towards ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

He said, ” Let me reiterate here today that there are roadblocks in the country, it has been abolished by the leadership of the force. Anywhere you see a police roadblock, do inform us and the officers we will be arrested.”

Ogundare stated that the command under his watch would not allow criminals to turn the state into hideouts, saying all black spots have been identified for adequate policing.

He announced the arrest of a notorious kidnapper terrorizing Ekiti, Ondo and Kwara states, identified as dangerous.

“Since my assumption of office, we have arrested a lot of criminals terrorising the people and have prosecuted many of them. A few days ago, we have gone to Kogi to arrest a notorious kidnapper, Danger, and he is now in our custody.

“We have ensures that all exit and entry routes in Ekiti are well policed and I have also directed more reinforcement and enough deployment to flashpoints. I am here to seek your understanding and support,” he said.

CP Ogundare also called on members of the public to always volunteer information to the Police which would help lead to the arrest of the criminal elements in the society.

Earlier, the chairman of NUJ, Ekiti state council, Rotimi Ojomoyela commended the CP for his visit to the union, assuring him that the journalists in the state would collaborate with the command.

He advocated the need for the police to embrace the community policing system and ensure people have trust in them in order to report suspicious activities in their communities.





