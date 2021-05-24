Ban on open grazing, restructuring, panacea to unity among Nigerians ― Delta monarchs

Traditional rulers in Delta State have declared their full support for the joint declaration of the Southern Nigerian governors at their recent meeting in Asaba.

According to them, the resolutions particularly on restructuring and ban on open grazing remained the panacea to continued unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The Delta monarchs made their position known in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Asaba weekend.

Delivering the 8- point communiqué the chairman of the Council, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, the Obi of Owa, flanked by Ist Vice Chairman, General Felix Mujakpuero(retd), Orhue 1, the Orodje of Okpe and 2nd Vice-chairman, Pere Kalanama V111 remarked that the nation’s democracy was being threatened by insecurity and admonished the political class and government to rise in defence of democracy.

The Delta royal fathers called on communities across the state particularly youths to be more responsive in the defence of public property in their localities.

They admonished those involved in attacks on police formations, critical assets, government institutions and defenceless individuals to put an end to such ignoble acts, forthwith in the interest of humanity.

They encouraged all deltans to be vigilant at all times against terrorism, banditry, vandalism and other vestiges of crime in their immediate environment.

They sued for regular interface with local Government Chairmen in the collective effort to build and sustain an enduring peace and stability in the society even as they condoled the family of the late Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikewoli and prayed for peace to return to Iwere kingdom.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Ban on open grazing, restructuring, panacea to unity among Nigerians

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Ban on open grazing, restructuring, panacea to unity among Nigerians