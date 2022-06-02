Ban on Okada operation still in force in Kano ― CP

The Kano State Police Commissioner, (CP) Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, has said that the ban on commercial motorcycles (Achaba/Okada) operations is still in place.

The Command has directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) within Kano Metropolis to continue to enforce the ban.

According to a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, a copy made available on Thursday to pressmen, said that this is in line with the Command’s efforts to ensure stability, safety and security of the good people of the state.

The statement added that “any individual or group that violates the ban will be arrested and prosecuted before the court of law. Road users are advised to abide by traffic rules and regulations.”

The statement also disclosed that the “Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the state for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support, and cooperation.

“While teams of Police Surveillance Patrols are mounted at strategic locations along Kano borders to monitor the activities of road users, the CP reiterates that criminals will have no hiding place in the State.

“They are advised to repent or leave the state completely as no stone will be left unturned. He urged residents to continue to pray for the State, and the Nation and report incidences to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands.

“Rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts, and black spots will continue throughout the state, as the command will sustain the ongoing ‘Operation Puff Adder’ that is yielding positive results. In case of emergencies, the Command can be contacted via; 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271, 09029292926 or log into the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on the Play Store.”