Bamofin of Oke Ogun mourns Aseyin

The Bamofin of Oke Ogun and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Jelili Abiodun Owonikoko, has joined other notable personalities in the world to mourn the demise of Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Dr Abdulganiyy Adekunle Salau, Oloogunebi-Ajinese, who joined his ancestors on July 24, 2022.

Chief Owonikoko expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Iseyinland and Oke Ogun in a press release.

According to Chief Owonikoko, SAN, Kaabiesi Aseyin Ajinese was a progressive leader, team player who was well respected and much admired by all royalties and his subjects throughout his reigns.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria confirmed that the reigns of Late Oba Dr. Ajinese brought unprecedented development and glory to the ancient city of Iseyin, making it more visible on the map of the State and globally.

Chief Owonikoko declared that it must be recorded for posterity and to his credit that it was during the reigns of late Oba Dr. Ajinese that he, the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the first Justice of Supreme Court now Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria of Oke Ogun extraction were produced in the same year 2011.

He added, “and just last month, courtesy of Iseyin and by the grace of God, Oyo State produced the first, ever, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria in the person of His Royal Majesty’s illustrious son of the soil, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola”.

“Again just last year, Iseyin achieved the longtime longing of hosting a government-owned higher institution in the city with the establishment of Ladoke Akintola University of Agriculture and Technology College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Sciences in Iseyin by Oyo State Government led by Governor Seyi Makinde,” Chief Owonikoko, SAN disclosed.

Bamofin of Oke Ogun pointed out that the construction of the permanent site of the University Campus is ongoing in Iseyin at Ogbakuta, along Iseyin-Okeho Road.

“The reconstruction of Ibadan (Moniya)- Iseyin Road, already completed, Oyo- Iseyin Federal Road (under total reconstruction by the State) and signature 73km brand new Ogbomoso-Iseyin road by Oyo State Government (flagged off by Governor Makinde recently) were among the unforgettable and impactful developmental strides recorded during the reigns of Aseyin Ajinese as our pre-eminent monarch,” Chief Owonikoko, SAN said.

He hinted that on a social level, the reign of Aseyin Ajinese was remarkable for positively engaging the entire community in inculcating and cultivating values of cultural identity, solidarity, progress and harmonious co-existence for common good.

Chief Owonikoko stressed ” there is a rich history behind this monarch that was worthy of a best seller documentary from his forebear that last adorned the throne and it would take a visit to the British Archives in Her Majesty’s colonial library in London to retell that enthralling story.

“Those who know history will easily recall the Iseyin riot of 1916 against colonial officials charged to oversight and tame the restive independent community of Iseyin and its environs. The yearnings of that early time to free Iseyinland from domination were given enhanced impetus and richly prosecuted with appreciable success under the reign of Ajinese I but thankfully, this time with deft and effective political diplomacy. So, Kabiesi Ajinese I was a markedly improved Pro- Max successor of his forebears,” Chief Owonikoko, SAN emphasised.

Bamofin further stated “Ajinese I won many battles without bearing arms using instead, his charm of affability. Iseyin Oro became a true urban city during his reign particularly when the main arterial road that traversed the entire community was upgraded from single lane to a six-lane double carriageway that compares in quality and aesthetics with similar roads in the state capital city of Ibadan courtesy of late Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi”.

Chief Owonikoko, SAN added that the singular infrastructure project was a game-changing facelift that transformed the ancient town into modernity and shop up its cosmopolitan visage and economic potentials.





While he prayed onto Allah to grant His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Abdulganiyy Adekunle Salau, JP, DVM, Oloogunebi-Ajinese I Aljannat Firdaous, Chief Owonikoko, SAN concluded that the monarch left in glory albeit too soon and Iseyin has lost a great and highly revered monarch.

It shall be recalled that the late Aseyin reigned on the throne from November 6, 2006 to July 24, 2022. He spent 15years and seven months there and joined his ancestors at the age of 62years.