‘Yomi Ayeleso

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial district, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has tasked three tiers of governments and private sectors to invest more in the promotion of sports and recreational activities, especially among the youth.

Bamidele who spoke during the final match of the Ekiti Central Unity Cup he sponsored said that when youths are productively engaged in a worthy vocation like sports and recreation, they become more resourceful, creative, self-motivated and socially responsible.

He also revealed that products of his previous football competitions organized in the state have produced international and local Players.

According to him, ” I have consistently taken interest in the sponsorship of football competitions and other activities in Ekiti state and those efforts have yielded good results.

” For instance, some of the gallant products of our previous football competitions have become local and international football stars today.

“These include Babatunde Bello ( now in Egypt), Alimi Sunday (now in Turkey), Sikemi Adisa (Ekiti United), Wale Makanjuola (Ekiti United) and Seyi Akinyemi (Ekiti United).

” I am persuaded that many female and male football stars will emerge from this competition also and I will not hesitate to continue to encourage and sponsor them until they become great sources of pride to us in Ekiti state.”

Bamidele reiterated his commitment towards empowering the youth through various initiatives including training programs to make the youth diversify their energy. He promised to also send each of the players who played for the top three teams in the male and female categories to a training program with an empowerment package of N50,000 each. The senator who is seeking re-election into the Senate assured the government and people of the state of ceaseless people-oriented programs with a call on the people to accord the present Biodun Oyebanji administration all necessary support to succeed. He also appreciated the support of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Ekiti State Chapter, the Coaches Association, the Referees Council and the State Sports Council for their efforts at ensuring a successful and glamorous youth soccer competition.

In the match, Irepodun/Ifelodun FC emerged the winner in the male category of the Unity Cup, which cuts across the six local government areas in Ekiti Central Senatorial district, and was awarded the cash prize of N1 million after defeating Ado-Ekiti FC 3-1.

The Ado-Ekiti F.C. which emerged as first runner received a cash gift of N750,000 while Are FC (Ijero-Ekiti) emerged as second runner-up in the competition with a cash prize of N500,000.

In the female category of the Unity Cup, MOB Queens emerged as the winner with a cash gift of N1 million while Tripple W FC emerged as the first runner-up with a cash gift of N750,000 and Golden Queen FC of Ado emerged as second runner-up with a cash gift of N500,000.