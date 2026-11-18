The Hausa slogan “Bamaiyi”, which loosely translates to “we don’t want it” or “we reject it”, has gained prominence in Northern Nigeria amid growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The expression, also rendered as “Ba ma yi” or “Ba ma yi, ba ma so”, has featured in protests and political gatherings, with some residents using it to express dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his re-election campaign.

Although the slogan has been heard in different circumstances, its increasing appearance at events involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought it into the centre of political discussions.

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How did Bamaiyi become popular?

One of the reported early incidents occurred on June 23, 2026, when residents of Diko community in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State protested against the allocation of about 500 hectares of farmland to Abuja Steel Mills Limited for a proposed solar farm and industrial park.

During the demonstration, residents reportedly chanted “Ba ma yi, ba ma so” to register their opposition to the proposed development, alleging that the land allocation was made without adequate consultation.

The expression subsequently gained wider political attention in October when youths in Rigachikun, Kaduna State, reportedly chanted “Bamaiyi” during a visit by Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The development attracted attention because Yari had been urging Northerners to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition, arguing that the President should complete his eight-year tenure before power returns to the North in 2031.

Bamaiyi at Tinubu’s Kaduna campaign rally

The slogan became more prominent on October 24, 2026, during the flag-off of Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign at Ranchers Bees Stadium in Kaduna State.

Videos circulating on social media showed some people chanting “Bamaiyi” as the presidential campaign convoy arrived at the venue.

The expression was also reportedly heard from a section of the crowd during the rally.

Some attendees reportedly linked their dissatisfaction to insecurity, economic hardship and the rising cost of living.

However, the rally also attracted supporters of the ruling party, and the chants by some sections of the crowd should not be interpreted as the position of every attendee or the entire state.

Similar incidents in Katsina and Abuja

The slogan was reportedly heard again in Malumfashi, Katsina State, on October 28, when Governor Dikko Umaru Radda visited the area while travelling to Funtua for the flag-off of the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 campaign in the Funtua Senatorial Zone.

The incident occurred amid reports of violence involving APC supporters travelling to the campaign event, with several people reportedly injured and vehicles damaged.

More recently, the expression attracted national attention following an incident at a mosque in Abuja, where some worshippers and other people reportedly chanted “Bamaiyi” and “Tinubu Must Go” as the President’s convoy departed after Friday prayers.

A report by Premium Times quoted an eyewitness as saying that restrictions imposed by security operatives on worshippers entering and leaving the mosque contributed to the anger.

The incident generated further debate about public dissatisfaction and the management of presidential movements.

Why are some Northerners using the slogan?

Although the expression has been used in different circumstances, its political application has largely centred on dissatisfaction with government policies and prevailing economic conditions.

Some residents and political observers have associated the chants with rising living costs, insecurity, unemployment and the effects of the Federal Government’s economic reforms.

A Kaduna-based civil servant, Kachalla Suraj, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, attributed the growing use of the expression at political gatherings to frustration with government policies.

He argued that some Nigerians were using the slogan to communicate their dissatisfaction directly to political leaders rather than waiting until election day.

However, the extent to which the expression represents the political position of the wider Northern electorate remains a subject of debate.

APC accuses ADC and NDC of sponsoring protests

On November 17, the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of sponsoring young Nigerians to disrupt its campaign activities and create an impression of widespread opposition to Tinubu.

The council’s spokesperson, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, made the allegation in a statement, claiming that the opposition parties were using sponsored protests, artificial intelligence-generated images, deepfakes and misinformation to influence public perception.

Alake specifically alleged that the ADC and NDC were mobilising young people with banners and cudgels to chant “Bamaiyi” at APC campaign rallies.

He also linked the allegation to the recent incident involving the President’s convoy at a mosque in Abuja.

The minister, however, did not publicly provide independently verified evidence establishing the alleged involvement of the two opposition parties in the protests.

ADC rejects APC’s allegation

The ADC has denied involvement in the protests, insisting that Nigerians have the right to express dissatisfaction with the government.

In a statement published on Wednesday, November 18, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the APC should take responsibility for its record in government rather than blame opposition parties for public grievances.

Abdullahi also challenged the ruling party to provide evidence to support its allegations.

The exchange has added another dimension to the growing political debate surrounding the slogan ahead of the 2027 general elections.

What does Bamaiyi mean for 2027?

Beyond its literal meaning, “Bamaiyi” has become a form of political expression through which some Nigerians in the North communicate rejection, dissatisfaction or a refusal to support particular political interests.

Its appearance at campaign-related events has attracted attention because Northern Nigeria remains an important political region in presidential elections.

Nevertheless, public chants and reactions at political gatherings do not, on their own, establish how the wider electorate will vote.

The 2027 election outcome will ultimately be determined by votes cast and lawfully counted across the country.

For now, “Bamaiyi” has emerged as a prominent expression in Northern Nigeria’s political conversations, reflecting competing interpretations of public dissatisfaction, political mobilisation and the freedom of citizens to express their views.