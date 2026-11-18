The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring political violence and intimidation against opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also accused the ruling APC of attempting to export what it described as President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos-style politics of violence and the use of political thugs, popularly known as agberos, across the country.

The NDC National Campaign Council, in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its Deputy Spokesperson 2, Dr. Sam Omale, described as false allegations by the APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson, Dele Alake, that opposition parties were recruiting thugs ahead of the elections.

The opposition party alleged that, contrary to the APC’s accusations, its members and supporters had endured a year-long campaign of intimidation and targeted attacks allegedly orchestrated by individuals loyal to the ruling party.

To support its allegations, the NDC cited several incidents, including the July 18, 2025, warning by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against entering the state without prior clearance.

It also referenced a viral video allegedly showing Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East Senatorial District, instructing APC supporters in Yoruba to attack members of the Accord Party ahead of an election in Osun State.

The party further alleged that armed hoodlums invaded its campaign office in Enugu on October 10, 2026, killing one of its members, Ifeanyi Christopher Nwolie.

It also accused hoodlums of attacking a peaceful NDC town hall meeting in Oregun, Lagos, on November 12, 2026, leaving some supporters injured.

The NDC additionally accused Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, of deploying thugs to disrupt Obi’s condolence visit to Yelewata following the massacre in the community.

It further alleged that Obi and his campaign entourage had repeatedly faced attacks in Calabar, Delta and Edo states, while the campaign team of its vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was also attacked in Kano.

Reacting to Alake’s allegations, the NDC advised him to direct his lectures on peaceful political conduct to President Tinubu, recalling the President’s controversial remarks that political power was not served à la carte and his call on supporters to “grab it, snatch it, and run away with it.”

The party also accused the President of previously expressing a desire to win elections by any means necessary and taking satisfaction in the disarray of opposition parties.

On the growing support for the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket, the NDC maintained that its popularity was organic and driven by public dissatisfaction with the APC administration’s performance.

According to the party, Nigerians’ frustration stems from economic hardship, hunger, multidimensional poverty and worsening insecurity, rather than any alleged mobilisation or sponsorship of disruptions at APC rallies.

“The surging popularity of the NDC, and the Peter Obi-Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ticket is entirely organic. It has grown by leaps and bounds because the APC administration has failed Nigerians woefully, inflicting untold hardship through harsh, ill-conceived, and unworkable economic policies,” the statement said.

The party further accused the APC of exploiting vulnerable youths for political violence, insisting that its own political movement was built around ideas, competence, education and employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

It also alleged that the ruling party was laying the groundwork for a crackdown on opposition activities and possible attempts to disqualify opposition parties from the 2027 elections.

The NDC accused the APC of pursuing a one-party state agenda, citing alleged restrictions on opposition parties’ access to public facilities for rallies and the erection of campaign posters and billboards.

It challenged the ruling party to rein in its supporters and campaign on its record in office rather than resorting to what it described as propaganda and intimidation.

“No intimidation will deter the NDC from rescuing Nigeria in 2027. We are an issues-based campaign,” the party declared.

The NDC also urged Nigerians to vote for it in the 2027 general elections, promising that an administration led by the party would promote transparency, curb what it described as the excessive spending of the current government and restore Nigeria’s international reputation.