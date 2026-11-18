… says APC should own its record
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it sponsors protests to discredit President Bola Tinubu.
The reaction was contained in a post on Wednesday on the official X handle of the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.
Abdullahi said the party has no involvement in the protests against the APC and cannot be held responsible for citizens expressing grievances.
“We deny any involvement in the APC’s current predicament. We also cannot take responsibility for citizens who are expressing their genuine grievances against a failed regime that has pauperised them more than any other in recent history,” he said.
He said the APC has no evidence for its claims and questioned the ruling party’s account of the recent incident involving the presidential convoy.
“By the way, didn’t they deny that the President’s convoy was stoned at the mosque?” he added.
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The ADC’s response comes a day after the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused the ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of sponsoring protests and propaganda.
In a statement on November 17 by its Spokesperson, Dele Alake, the APC said the opposition had “perfected elaborate schemes to use deepfakes, artificial-intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests, and other forms of propaganda to manipulate public opinion.”
Alake alleged that the ADC and NDC sponsor hoodlums to chant “Bamaiyi” at APC rallies, citing last Friday’s incident in Abuja where he said the presidential motorcade was pelted with stones.
He said President Tinubu had directed the police to release those detained over the incident and called on opposition leaders to stop recruiting young Nigerians for activities that put their lives at risk.
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