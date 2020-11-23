Balogun dissociates self from fake Facebook account

The senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Senator Kola Balogun, has dissociated himself from a fraudulent Facebook account with the name “Senator Kola Ademola Balogun” and called on members of the public to disregard the account and desist from having anything to do with it.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his media adviser, Rotimi Ojasope, the senator said: “the account is a fraudulent one which fraudsters have been using to dupe innocent members of the public.”

The statement urged the general public to be on the alert as Senator Kola Balogun will not ask for money in exchange for any form of assistance. “Nigerians should be wary of anyone who asks them for money on behalf of the senator through the social media or any other means “, the statement added.

The lawmaker warned the fraudsters to stop their nefarious activities, noting that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them if they fail to desist.